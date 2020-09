ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 8 at 10 a.m.

The celebration is for the new wing that will be added to the Allendale Elementary School campus to house students in grades K-2.

A number of dignitaries are expected to attend.

Allendale Elementary is located at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Highway, Fairfax.