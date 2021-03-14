Allendale County’s Dr. Margaret Gilmore named 3A/2A/1A Superintendent of the Year by SC Athletic Coaches Association

(WJBF) — The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association named Dr. Margaret Gilmore as Superintendent of the Year for classes 3A/2A/1A.

She was selected based on her commitment, dedication and service to the students, student-athletes and the education-based interscholastic programs in the Allendale County School District and throughout the State of South Carolina, according to a letter from the organization.

The announcement of her selection was delivered virtually at a ceremony on Sunday, March 14.