Allendale County Toys for Tots registration happening Thursday

More people in need impacts Toys for Tots.

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — The 2019 Toys for Tots season is well underway with a little more than a month to go before Christmas.

Registration for Toys for Tots 2019 for Allendale County residents will take place on Thursday, November 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 246 Hampton Avenue North in Fairfax.

You’re asked to bring a photo ID. This event is only for residents of Allendale County.

The mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in our community.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get a list of registration dates for other counties in our area.