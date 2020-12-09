Allendale County Schools to transition to virtual model; athletic practices, competitions temporarily suspended

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale County Schools will make changes to its delivery of education for students.

Classes will transition to a 100% virtual model for December 10 – December 14.

Officials say each school, district office, and all buses will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting for the students and staff to return on Tuesday, December 15.

All athletic practices and competitions are temporarily suspended until further notice.

All positive COVID-19 cases are being tracked on the District’s COVID-19 Dashboard.