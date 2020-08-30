Allendale County Schools show going back to school during a pandemic is a part of a Different World

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale County Schools is showing the public how going back to school during a pandemic is a part of a Different World.

Several members of the faculty and staff made a welcome back video themed after the late 80’s show, A Different World.

The video depicts how the opening of school is worlds different from how it has been in the past. Everything from virtual learning to creative socially distant greetings were all included in a fun way to get students excited about school as much as possible in our new normal.

FULL VIDEO: