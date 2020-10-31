Allendale County Schools plan move to 4-day a week face-to-face instruction November

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more information on Allendale County Schools’ next phase of instructional learning for 2020.

Officials say after reviewing students’ data, following DHEC disease activity reports, and speaking with parents in the community, hybrid students will begin a 4-day a week, face-to-face instructional model effective November 16.

Virtual students who wish to switch from virtual to hybrid (4 days a week), administrators will try to accommodate them on a first-come-first-served basis. When principals reach the 50% capacity in each class, they will not be able to accommodate additional students. The district will revisit the reentry plan again at the end of Semester 1 (January 22, 2021).

If the coronavirus spread is low across the board, all students will return five days a week.