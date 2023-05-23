ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF)- The Allendale community says South Carolina state trooper Lance Corporal Bentrice Frazier is a ‘walking miracle’

Frazier was shot in the face during a traffic stop in April – he’s now home , with continuous support.

The Allendale County Board of Education honored Frazier at Monday night’s meeting.

“Just to see how many people that were concerned about me after my incident, I didn’t realize Allendale had so much love here,” said Frazier.

More on Lance Corporal Fraizer’s recovery:

Frazier says the road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He says he’s anxious to get back to work, and help others.

“My place is on the highway, my place is to keep the motor and public safe and it’s been depressing sitting at the house, but it’s only going to be a few more days we’ll be back out there again. I don’t know what my capacity will be when I move forward but I’m looking forward too getting back out there,” said Frazier.

Frazier’s wife says they are grateful for the support across the CSRA.

“They poured out love everywhere and I thank God for the South Carolina Association they out pour a true brother hood by first and mostly I thank God for Jesus I thank for Jesus and I think God for his training that’s what saved him,” said Frazier’s wife, Malinda.