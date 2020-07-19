Allendale County reopening plans

“We need to do everything at our disposal to see it that our children get back in their classrooms,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.

“We will do the right thing by your child. We will protect them,” Allendale County Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore said. “I can promise you, and I can assure you that we’re going to provide your child with quality education,” she added.

Start Dates/Times

August 17-21– Staff Development/Teacher Work Days – Faculty & Staff

August 24-28 – 4K-8th grade students will return (Early LEAP Days). Orientation days for HS

students.

August 31 – Official first day of school. All students.

Elementary – 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM; Doors open at 7:00 AM

Secondary – 8:45 AM – 3:45 PM; Doors open at 8:00 AM

Families have several options that will be reviewed every nine weeks. The plans will based on state officials’ recommendations and the COVID-19 spread locally.

High Spread

Phase Two

Option 1:

• A/B Hybrid Model – PreK-12th Grade – A Day(M&T)/B Day(W&Th) – 2 Days Face-to-Face; 3

Days eLearning

Option 2:

• ACS Virtual Academy (Online Learning)

• Accredited online standards-based video teacher-directed lessons aligned to South Carolina

curriculum standards

• Acellus/ACS Teacher support & interactions

• Teachers facilitate virtual collaboration/small group online conferences

• Virtual Office Hours

• Participation with extracurricular activities

Medium Spread

Phase Three

Option 1:

• PreK-5th Grade – Students on campus 4 days a week(M-Th); Friday – eLearning Day

• 6th-12th Grade – A Day (M,T,F)/B Day (W,Th,F) – 3 Days Face-to-Face; 2 Days eLearning;

Fridays – Extra Help/Small Group Day (Face-to-Face) – A Day (1st & 2nd Friday) B Day (3rd & 4th

Friday)

Option 2:

• ACS Virtual Academy (Online Learning)

• Accredited online standards-based video teacher-directed lessons aligned to South Carolina

curriculum standards

• Acellus/ACS Teacher support & interactions

• Teachers facilitate virtual collaboration/small group online conferences

• Virtual Office Hours

• Participation with extracurricular activities

Low Spread

Phase Four

Option 1:

• Traditional Learning – All students on campus five days a week

Option 2:

• ACS Virtual Academy (Online Learning)

• Accredited online standards-based video teacher-directed lessons aligned to South Carolina

curriculum standards

• Acellus/ACS Teacher support & interactions

• Teachers facilitate virtual collaboration/small group online conferences

• Virtual Office Hours

• Participation with extracurricular activities

The district has also taken several other steps to prepare including adding hand sanitizing stations in many locations, requiring everyone to wear masks, and disinfecting before, during, and after the school day.

It’s helping staff and parents of Allendale County move forward.

Click here to view the full tentative plan for the district. District leaders will submit this plan to the State Department of Education for final approval.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to let you know when the plan has been approved.