Allendale County prepares for coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Allendale County leaders want to be sure if the coronavirus outbreak comes to their part of the state, they will be ready.

Every healthcare entity sat down to talk out what the plan will be in the event a case ends up there.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Allendale County Hospital CEO Lari Gooding about what will happen if someone comes there with symptoms.

“If we do the [flu] rule out and we determine that they may have the virus, we’re putting them in a room, we’re going through the process with them to do the testing,” he said.

Any coronavirus testing in Allendale County is done by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). Gooding said those patients who are tested are sent home. He and others now have a clear understanding of the process when patients alert medical staff of COVID 19 symptoms.”

“This community always comes together during disaster,” Gooding said. “We’re not considering this a disaster yet, but it is an issue that we want to be ahead of or stay ahead of.”

Not everyone goes to the hospital. Some people flock to Federally Qualified Health Centers where they, just like the hospital, work with DHEC and the CDC.

“We are screening patients by phone and we are screening everyone,” said Denise Cone, a Registered Nurse with Low Country Healthcare System and a Quality Improvement Risk Management Director. “We know that some folks have symptoms and some don’t.”

FQHCs in Allendale are also encouraging the flu shot to be sure those symptoms, along with colds and allergies do not get confused with coronavirus.

And for the most vulnerable population, the elderly, are being told to stay calm and rely only on information from the government.

And although DHEC warns the risk is low, people are playing it safe with younger groups too. USC Salkehatchie along with the entire USC system have an extended spring break through next week. They could also attend class online after break.

But the county wide meeting was vital to make sure that all entities are covered.

“What if someone does call the EMS and say I have a fever, I feel like I have the flu symptoms. What is the hospital on alert for when they get there or what questions need to be asked or what needs to be done,” said Bill Goodson, Allendale County Administrator.

The overall message is that people do not panic. Officials in Allendale County are keeping in contact with government entities so that they know the next steps.

