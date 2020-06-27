Breaking News
Shooting at Augusta West Plaza

Allendale County officials working to ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a hit and run in Allendale County.

The incident happened on SC 125 and Furse Mill Road in Martin early Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was transported to Augusta for treatment where he later died.

The victim is described as an African-American man in his 20’s to mid-30s, standing between 5’8 to 5’11, with a full beard and dreadlocks. He was wearing a red shirt, dark color pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories