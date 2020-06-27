Allendale County officials working to ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a hit and run in Allendale County.

The incident happened on SC 125 and Furse Mill Road in Martin early Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was transported to Augusta for treatment where he later died.

The victim is described as an African-American man in his 20’s to mid-30s, standing between 5’8 to 5’11, with a full beard and dreadlocks. He was wearing a red shirt, dark color pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale County Coroner’s Office.