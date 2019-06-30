Allendale County animal shelter moving forward; work day held Saturday

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County Animal Shelter is moving forward thanks to the generosity of others.

Volunteers took part in a work day at the shelter on Saturday, June 29.

We’re told everything was pulled out of the kennel runs, the area behind the kennels was cleared, and a 10 by 10 pen added.

Organizers hope to add a larger pen to help exercise and socialize dogs as well.

We’re told pressure washing at the shelter will take place sometime this week.

If you would like to help, we’ll let you know when the next shelter work day will take place on WJBF.com.