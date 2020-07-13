Alleged arsonist arrested after two fire investigations

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. – A Beech Island man facing arson charges in connection with two residential fires over the weekend.

The Midland Fire Department and Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 100 block of Lamar St. in Warrenville for a structure fire on July 11th at 6:53 a.m.

Fire crews initially believed all members of the household were out of the house, and the learned of a 10-year-old boy still inside the home. A fireman found the 10-year-old in the home and passed him through the window to other firemen and deputies. The child was transported by Aiken County EMS to a local hospital.

The same morning around 10:29 a.m. the Midland Valley Fire Department and Aiken County deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Sumter Street in Beech Island in response to another residential fire. According to a witness, 29-year-old Clifford Beaudin Jr. was standing in front of the home, watching it burn.

A witness approached the suspect and he ran away from the scene. As the fire department worked on putting out the fire, deputies located Beaudin and took him into custody.

After further investigation, it was found that Beaudin was linked to both fires. Investigators were called to both scenes to investigate the origin and causes of each fire.

Beaudin is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree and Attempted Murder.

He may face more charges as this investigation continues.

