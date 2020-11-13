All Richmond County students will learn at home for one week; meal distribution starts November 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County students taking in-person classes will soon have a change of scenery. School leaders decided to switch every student to learn at home Thursday.

“‘I’m an engineer and I believe that I’m smart but it’s tough for me to give my children the base. The base level of understanding. I don’t know how to do that, said George Sneed.

Sneed has two kids in Richmond County schools. One in elementary and the other in high school.

He said, “For me to establish that foundation that the teachers usually give. They give it and then when I get home I able to expand on their learnings. So, face to face I thought was the best option.”

But face-to-face instruction is not going to be an option for any Richmond County student from November 16 to November 20. Students will be learning at home.

RCSS Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw’s letter to parents and guardians informing everyone about the learn at home transition.

“I understand parents have to work but when you get home, parents you have to come in there. You have to jump on it. You have to make sure that your children have done what you have instructed them to do. And they are doing their homework, their classwork, they’re doing what they need to do,” said Venus Cain, Vice-President of the Richmond County School Board.

“Virtual, if that’s the best option. For our kids to get it, it needs to be a thorough virtual program. Kind of like people who did their MBA or something online,” suggested Sneed.

School leaders say they have seen an increase in COVID-19 activity in schools but mostly in the central office and within the transportation department.

Lynthia Ross, RCSS Chief Public Relations Officer said, “Most school closures are based on largely staff who have tested positive. As a result of those positive tests, the number of staff that have been required to quarantine because of exposure to a positive test.”

Meals will be provided while the schools are closed. That distribution starts Friday, November 13.

“Elementary school students will take home seven days worth of meals. And middle and high school students can request their seven days worth of meals from their homeroom teacher,” explained Ross.

Information on how to access WiFi programs is being sent out by Richmond County schools and other resources. Students will be counted as present during this learn at home period if all assignments are complete.

Ross added, “We are supplementing our WiFi on wheels program next week. We’ll have earlier hours like morning hours to support students who need to access the internet during the daytime.”

Richmond County schools will also be closed from November 23 to November 27 for Thanksgiving break. It’s planned to continue face-to-face instruction on November 30.