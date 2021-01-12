All Richmond County students transition to virtual learning, resources that can help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, students who signed up for all virtual learning in Richmond County begin classes.

Due to the COVID-19 holiday spike, those who chose in-person learning, will learning from home later this week.

It is only temporary for face-to-face learners. They have today and tomorrow to get their materials, meet their online teachers, and prepare for Thursday.

If you have not heard from your school, you can reach out to them.

Teachers are modifying their curriculum so that those students don’t miss a beat.

The decision to have these students learn virtually was made after data was gathered by a panel of health experts.

Chief of PR with Richmond County School System, Lynthia Ross, says, “we’ve heard from parents that they are frustrated because they have to work and balance, and we appreciate their flexibility and their just being able to navigate the difficulty that the coronavirus pandemic has shown in our schools and in our community.”

Over 50% of Richmond County students signed up for face-to-face learning when they first had the option, so this is a pretty big transition for families.

There is a meal pick-up program on Tuesday’s and Friday’s. There is also a WiFi on wheels program daily and with extended hours. CLICK HERE for more information.

The decision for all virtual didn’t come easy for board members.

School Board Member, Venus Cain, says, “we have a lot of struggling students, but how do I balance educating a child and making sure the child gets the proper education and balance safety? It’s almost virtually impossible.”

Elementary students go back to in-person learn on the 25th. K-8, middle and high school students go back the 26th.

Across the river, in Aiken, there’s a similar problem. Tonight, at 6:00 PM, school leaders in Aiken will meet discuss potential changes to its hybrid model.