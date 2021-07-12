All Grovetown employees to receive pay increase; minimum wage raised to $15 an hour

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Bigger paychecks are coming for Grovetown city employees.

Right now, nearly 30 jobs are available with the City of Grovetown.

“We need people to cut grass. We need people to mow ball fields. I mean, not just as much as police officers but we need all of it. We need everybody.” said Mayor Gary Jones.

High-quality employees are especially needed in public safety.

Grovetown Police Assitant Chief Robert Eastman said, “We’ve lost a lot of officers to Columbia County and Richmond County because they pay a lot much more than we do.”

Grovetown city leaders approved on Monday a 7.5% quality of living pay increase for all city employees in an effort to get a firm grip on staffing concerns and to be more competitive.

“There’s the one thing about having loyalty, but it’s another thing when putting food on the table for your family and that’s what this will assist us to do,” said Eastman.

The city will also now offer a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

“We want people that have been sitting on unemployment to get out and look for jobs. And hopefully, with us offering $15 an hour minimum wage we can attract some people,” said Jones.

The changes in compensation are possible because tax revenues increased according to Jones.

He added, “Additionally, we are going to able to use some American Rescue funds and we also have a contingency plan we can also use as well so be able to do it without raising the millage rate. And we think it is necessary to compete with some of our larger competitors to keep quality employees.”

To find a job with the City of Grovetown, click or tap here.