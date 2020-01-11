All God’s Children Got Guns: A local group trying to address gun violence through a play

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local group is trying to do its part to address gun violence here at home. The Augusta Mini Theater has come up with a unique way to shine the light on this issue.

Coroner Mark Bowen says 30 people were shot and killed in Richmond County in 2019.

“We have a lot of shootings in Richmond County, and I say a lot,” said Bowen. “We’ve had somewhere around 36 shootings, to me that’s a lot.”

It’s an issue that Coroner Bowen is trying tackle, and the mini-theater wants to help. The students are rehearsing for the annual play “All God’s Children Got Guns.” The writer says the play touches on scenarios on why some of the violence exists.

“If you have a gun, you may pull that gun, thinking this person has one,” explained Augusta Mini-Theatre Founder, Tyrone J. Butler. “What happens is that you may shoot yours, and this person never had a gun.”

The Richmond Coroner also says a lot of gun violence is starting at an early age. The goal of the mini-theater is to be a haven for teens.

“We tell them, once you go on that stage and start talking about issues, you have to be those issues,” said Butler. “You can’t go against those issues. Because there are a hundred or thousand people who may see this play.”

One of the students who play an angel told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, preparing for her role has opened their eyes about what’s going on their community.

“If someone gets shot, they are leaving there friends and family,” said Savannah Bauer-Brown. “They can’t do anything about it. They are gone.”

It’s a lesson not only for young people but also for a reminder for adults.

“It’s a good experience to come see it,” said Bauer-Brown. “It also gets the message out there about gun violence. But it’s not only the guns, but it’s also the people who own the guns.”

Click here for tickets