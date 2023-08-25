AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In Augusta, Joann Fabrics and Crafts has teamed up with Project Linus to do something special for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We are very active in giving back to our local community, and right now we are running a fundraising campaign for the Children’s Miracle Network, and our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital is the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. So we today are making fleece blankets for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia alongside Project Linus,” said Store Manager, Sarahann Powell.

Project Linus is a Non-Profit Organization where volunteers come together to make handmade security blankets and donate them to children.

The “Blanketeers” had three to four volunteers making blankets for every hour of the day between 10am to 5pm.

A representative from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia showed up to all day blanket making event in action.

“Our non-profit hospital really does depend on the support of our community. We couldn’t do what we do without partners like Joann and Project Linus. We just want to say thank you, we appreciate you and thank you for being a part of making a difference at our local hospital,” said Senior CMN Philanthropy Coordinator, Kelsey McCullough.

For Store Manager Sarahann Powell, getting the chance to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital, and helping to get blankets to kids in need is personal.

“I have my own miracle child, not out of Children’s of Georgia but I feel like every Children’s Hospital is the same, their doors need to be open for if and when a child needs them. A lot of the extras go unnoticed as to what these children’s hospitals do for the children and their families. Something as simple as a blanket could really brighten somebodies day, especially if the child gets to choose their blanket, and the blanket could even go a long way with the parent who may be sleeping in that chair, and you don’t know how many days they’ve been sleeping in that chair,” said Powell.

The blanket making day was a success and over 20 blankets will make there way to kids who need them.

“They’re going to be so excited, for our patients and their families, every little bit makes a difference. Some of our children are going through the unimaginable, and something like a blanket really does make their day and makes a difference for our kids,” said McCullough.

Event though the blanket making day is over you can still help the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“We will continue to raise money up at the register for the Children’s Miracle Network all through the rest of this week and next week, and all of the money is staying local, right here at Children’s Hospital of Georgia,” said Powell.