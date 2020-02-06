All commissioners will have say on changing ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been two and a half years, it has gone to court, Augusta’s request to reopen the ambulance zone for Richmond County. And today the EMS council took up the issue and heard some protests from city leaders.

When it comes to who should be providing ambulance service in Augusta, some city leaders say ‘leave it alone’.

“That decision was made when we entered into the MOU with Gold Cross, the letter that was sent back in December by the mayor. The commission never had any input on this,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Mayors Hardie Davis’s letter responding to the EMS Council in December stated Augusta still wanted to take over as ambulance provider from Gold Cross.

But Commissioners didn’t find out about the letter until more than a month latter.

“He didn’t have six votes to send that letter and mainly the thing is we didn’t even know about the letter, now here we go,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom, back in January.

The EMS council was ready to go and act on the Mayor’s letter. However two Augusta Commissioners stood up in protest saying they were not aware of the Mayor’s letter and they didn’t want to pursue the zone, so the council voted to send a letter to all city leaders asking what they wanted to do.

“What gets so aggravating about this thing is it just keeps going around and around and around and I don’t understand why the people don’t understand why we need to, let it be the way it is,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

So now the entire commission along with the mayor will be getting a letter from the EMS council asking ‘do you want to pursue re-opening the ambulance zone’.