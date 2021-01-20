All​ Edgefield County schools fully-virtual until at least February 1; options available for families after date

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield County Schools is releasing its plans for education for the semester, so parents can decide if they will choose whether to send their students to school in person or keep them at home so they can learn online.

Some schools have experienced a significant spike in the number of students and staff who are required to quarantine due to close contact with someone who has tested positive or has tested positive themselves. So now, all​ Edgefield County schools will be fully-virtual until at least Monday, February 1.

While in full remote learning instruction is expected to continue, officials stress that schools are not closed. Staff will be accessible during regular school hours via phone, email, or video

conference.

Please contact your child’s teacher or principal for more details.

School officials recently said beginning January 25, all schools will operate on a five-day a week model. “The board approved protocols where once we reach a certain thresh hold, we work in consultation with the principal to determine if we’re able to keep the school safely open based on the number of staff that are still at the school,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Parents continue to have the option of face-to-face or full remote instructional models. Students who choose to transition to full remote learning must stay with it for the entire semester. “I can tell you that on average it’s about 22 percent of our students are choosing to stay in that full remote setting,” Dr. O’Gorman shared.

AP, honors, CTE, and related arts are not provided through VirtualSC. Those students will have the option to take courses in person on either Strom Thurmond High or the Career Center campus. “I don’t think I haven’t been offered any valid reasoning as to why they can’t do that,” Parent Robert Langford said.

“We have provided the opportunity for kids that want to come in person for maybe one class a day and stay fully remote the other portion of the day,” Dr. O’Gorman said.

But that’s not sitting well with Robert Langford who has a son with asthma. “I’m of the thought process that you have to at least try it out, even if it’s with a small sample size before you just, um, say it can’t be done, but that’s just how I operate,” Langford added.

Shawn reached out to VirtualSC to find out if an option could be available to test a pilot program with a small number of students to see if fully-virtual could be a fit for those programs. The organization provided a statement saying that the courses are made up of courses developed based on the needs of various stakeholders. “At this point, many districts have their own local programs and may vary in how those courses are delivered,” it said.

After, Monday, February 1 these two options are expected to be available to familes.