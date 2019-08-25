AKA International Day of Prayer

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated across the CSRA met at The Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church to celebrate their International Day of Prayer.

With all that’s going on in the world, the sorority sisters came out to worship together as a sign of solidarity and make intercessions for peace.

Members tell us they are praying for God to heal our land and bring peace to the United States. The day also stands as a day of service for the sorority.

South Atlantic Region Cluster 6 Coordinator Velice Cummings says it means a lot to her to be able to pray along with her sorority sisters.

“Just to come together already in sisterhood, but to come together and be able to pray, we are believing God to move and to make chances,” says Velice Cummings, AKA Cluster Coordinator.

Cummings also tells us they enjoyed listening to Tabernacle’s pastor –Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman and the choir. After the service, members went out for brunch to break bread together.