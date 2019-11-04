AIKEN, S.C. (WJFB) — The city of Aiken’s general election is Tuesday.

A total of five candidates are in the running for three seats including Mayor and City Council Districts 1 and 3.

Any city resident can vote in the mayoral race. Only District 1 residents can vote in the District 1 race. Only District 3 residents can vote in the District 3 race.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Who’s Running?