Aiken’s Christmas in Hopelands canceled Sunday due to weather

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Christmas in Hopelands in Aiken, South Carolina is canceled Sunday due to inclement weather.

Depending on weather conditions, it will re-open Monday, December 23 at 6 p.m.

The 28th annual walk-through exhibit features more than two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays and more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

Parking is at Citizens Park at 1060 Banks Mill Road. Handicap Parking is available at 135 Dupree Place.

The event will be held from December 14-23, and 26 from 6-9:30 p.m.