Aiken woman’s efforts to help Cystic Fibrosis patients and families

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – A local woman has transformed her usual fundraising efforts to help CSRA families through the struggles of Cystic Fibrosis into a virtual competition.

All three of Stephanie Brantley’s children have struggled with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes vulnerability of the lungs and digestive system.

“All my children are grown now. I have lost one child to Cystic Fibrosis. So I know the huge impact on everyday living,” Brantley said.

She says there are major financial burdens that come with a Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis.

“You could have one drug that costs as much as $25 thousand monthly,” Brantley said.

To help ease the financial burden on families in the area, Brantley started a charity race team, 65ROSES Augusta, in 2012.

65ROSES Augusta

“We usually set a goal of $10 thousand per year, and we’ve been able to meet it,” Brantley said.

They work in partnership with Miles for Cystic Fibrosis, and usually split the funds 50/50, half going to the organization in Atlanta, and the other half staying locally. But this year, 100 percent of the money raised will go to local Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families.

Brantley says the financial support has become even more vital during COVID.

“May it be groceries or gas money, or to help keep the lights on electricity wise. Whatever ways we can help directly impact patients who are experiencing difficulties through not only the CF part of it, which is huge, but through COVID,” Brantley said.

Their main way of raising money is through the Augusta University Half Marathon, which was virtual this year.

“That definitely impacted our efforts with our runners. A lot of our runners deferred until next year, therefore it dwindled down our team members,” Brantley said.













To supplement the loss, they’ve organized a virtual fitness challenge.

“We quickly changed gears and looked for another opportunity. The other opportunity that we found was to do a virtual 30 day challenge,” Brantley said

Participants can sign up as milers or movers, depending on what activity they choose.

“No matter what activity they did, if they went hiking, if they were into tennis or bowling, or whatever physical activity they could participate in, they could participate in the 30 day challenge,” Brantley said. “They would submit their activity minutes or miles throughout the 30 days. We’re a little over halfway through.”

She says the efforts mean showing Cystic Fibrosis patients that they matter, and the community cares for them.

“I really want to see them know that they are cared about, and other families are there with them,” Brantley said. “Even thought they can’t see them or talk to them, they know that there is someone else out there that cares and knows what they’re going through. There is love and concern for them.”

Brantley says the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has made incredible strides in increasing quality of life for patients in recent years.

“It’s all about giving them quality of life and longevity, and this is how we help them get there,” Brantley said.