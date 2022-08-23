AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken woman is now $200,000 richer after winning from a $5 scratch-off ticket from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

According to the lottery, the woman (who has not been identified) purchased the ticket on her way home from work. After discovering the win while sitting at home, she said she was “overjoyed.”

“I’ve already started looking for a house,” the woman reportedly said.

The winning ticket was purchased from an Enmark gas station on Edgefield Highway. The ticket is part of the Carolina Gold 20X game, in which the SCEL says there’s only one top prize ticket remaining.

The odds of winning the top prize in Carolina Gold 20X? 1 in 528,000.

“One top prize in the Carolina Gold 50X game at odds of 1 in 750,000 and two top prizes in the Triple Game at odds of 1 in 750,000 [remain],” said a lottery spokesperson.

For their part in the win, the Enmark store received a $2,000 commission from SCEL.