AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken volunteer fire teams are responding to the scene of a ruptured gas line in Graniteville at 214 Aiken Road near Blue Top Grill, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominion Energy is aware of the issue and are enroute.

According to officials, those traveling in the area should remain alert as first responders and gas crews work to resolve the situation.

Possible roadway closures could be expected.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.