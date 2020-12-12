Aiken Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree providing help for children in Bamberg, Barnwell, and Allendale Counties

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — You can call them Santa’s little helpers and they are inside a warehouse in Aiken County working on Christmas wishes for children across the entire CSRA.

“I have been doing it for three years now,” Keagen Hurst told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Hurst is one of the group of volunteers at the Aiken Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Angel Tree warehouse. They are working social-distantly in small groups in a 40,000 sq. ft. space. For her, the project hits really close to home. “I actually been in this situation once before so I know how it feels, not getting a little bit of stuff for Christmas,” she said.

Across Georgia-Carolina and the nation, Toys for Tots collects toys and then distributes them to families in need for Christmas — including in our area. The organizations have worked with 500 families during the holiday season now it’s a thousand. “That is double the amount that we normally serve. That’s a huge deal,” Salvation Army’s Lt. April Tiller said.

Donations come from a lot of avenues including the public and businesses and organizations like SRS. “They make a contribution to both Toys for Tots here in Aiken and Augusta, and as well as the Salvation Army Angel Tree here in Aiken and in Augusta as well. They really, really, really, really go all out. This year they really did well in particular when you take into account that many of their employees are not physically there at work,” Lt. Tiller added.

NewsChannel 6 recently reported that Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell Counties are not covered by the program. A look at the official Toys for Tots website still shows it’s not covered.



Lt. Tiller said initially, residents who clicked on one of the three counties were directed to the Aiken County sign-up page. She says the option is not available now because registration dates are closed. “In September, we took the training for the Toys for Tots program. When we got the final email from the Toys for Tots Organization, it had stated that we were now covering Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, and Orangeburg Counties, because there wasn’t a local representative,” she added.

So why does the website still show the areas covered? “We’ve reached out to see why it didn’t just automatically switch over to where the same as what it does for Aiken. We’re hoping that that changes and then [Colonel Claude] information is on there [in that section]. But if you do have an emergency, I would just suggest that you go ahead and click the Aiken link and then give Colonel Claude a call,” she said.

For residents who viewed the website thinking options weren’t available there are. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program also provides Christmas for children who wouldn’t otherwise receive gifts at Christmas.

“Every year, we send little paper flyers out to the schools. We make all the copies for the school and call the school and find out how many kids are in each class that are 13 and under. And we send that so that the kids can take the paper application home on the paper application. It states that it is Salvation Army and it is Toys for Tots. So that way they can in both web addresses are there so they can choose which organization they want to get help with,” Lt. Tiller shared.

Toys for Tots is also looking to help you if needed.” “But if you do have an emergency, I would just suggest that you go ahead and click the Aiken link for that and then give Colonel Davis a call”, Lt. Tiller said. “We just want to let people know there is a, yet another option out there and we’re there to help them out,” Aiken Toys for Tots Coordinator Colonial Claude Davis added.

For more information the The Salvation Army Angel Tree program visit, https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/aiken/

For more information on Aiken’s Toys for Toys and how you can still participate if you have an emergency visit, https://aiken-sc.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3