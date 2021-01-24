Aiken Tech, USC Aiken to hold virtual celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two local colleges in Aiken, South Carolina are hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken are joining together to honor the legacy of Dr. King on Sunday, January 24 at 3 p.m.

The event will be held virtually via the institutions’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, who will speak on Dr. King’s quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the theme for the 2021 event.

In addition to the keynote speaker, the event will include recognition of the winners of the annual creative visual and essay contests and the recipients of the Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards.