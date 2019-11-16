Aiken Symphony Orchestra: Mozart, Messiah, and a spectacular holiday concert

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF-TV)– Maestro Donald Portnoy and Aiken Symphony Orchestra present a variety of concerts to usher in the holiday season.

Get your tickets now for Amadeus & Friends, part of the Chamber Orchestra Series. The concert is coming up Sunday, November 24th at 3:00pm, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Aiken. Soprano Diana Amos is the featured soloist.

In December, the Chamber Orchestra is presenting two performances of Handel’s Messiah. You can see the concert in North Augusta on Monday, December 9th at 7:00pm in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church. And in Aiken, on Tuesday, December 10th at 7:30pm at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Aiken Symphony Orchestra will be in concert Saturday, December 14th for Home for the Holidays, part of the Pops Concert Series. Showtime is 7:30pm at the USC-Aiken Etherredge Center. The Pops concert includes Christmas and Broadway holiday favorites, along with classic holiday selections. This holiday spectacular features the full orchestra , Aiken Civic Ballet, Aiken Choral Society, and famed soloist Scarlett Strallen.

Buy tickets here.

For more information, call (803) 220-7251 or visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com