AIKEN, .SC. (WJBF) – Aiken Steeplechase has been around for almost a century, hosting thousands of horse-racing spectators in recent years.

And in just a few months, the track will have its first permanent structure.

The new addition will be a finish line tower at the end of the racetrack. It’s something that the board of directors have been discussing for the last year.

“We knew that we needed this,” said Aiken Steeplechase Association President Frank Mullins. “At our previous property, we had a small tower that grew over the years, but it wasn’t big enough for our needs. So based on the knowledge of the past races, and looking at the property we have here, we started to think about what we wanted.”

And what they wanted was a three-floor tower, which will provide several key functions to improve the track.

“The first floor is actually a place for different functions like the weighing of the jockeys, and whatever functions the association may have. The second floor is for the owner-trainer riders that gives them an opportunity to be above the crowd and see their horses race on the track. And then the third floor is for the NSA governing functions, they’re the people that watch and film the race,” said Mullins.

Mullins says there will be a catwalk that will come out on the third floor, which will allow someone with a video camera can film from an even better vantage point.

The tower will also have internet, power, fans, and tv’s to accommodate all spectators and horse racers.

In addition to race day functions, Mullins says the tower will be leased out for other things such as weddings and corporate events.

The project will cost about $300,000, which will primarily come from donors. The tower will also be named after one of the men contributing: lifelong horseman JR Stainbrook, who says there is plenty left in store for the property.

“Well, the thought was, it’s the first one,” said Stainbrook. “So, I wanted to get something going for other donors to step up. Because we’ve gotta put permanent barns in, they want to put the office here, and all of that. And so this is just the beginning, somebody had to get the ball rolling, and I was happy to do it.”

Mullins says this is great news for the city of Aiken.

“It’s a massive shot in the arm for tourism, for restaurants, for hotels, and just every business in general in Aiken. So it’s a big part, and this will help continue to grow that.”

On top of the short-term plans, Mullins says this is also part of a long-term plan for other renovations at the property.

Those renovations will include a new training track, a multi-purpose field for events like polo or lacrosse.

Other additions include a permanent office, a convention center, and a museum for the Steeplechase.

There is not a timeline for those extra renovations at the moment.

Mullins says the tower is expected to be completed by the end of the fall season.

The last race will be at the Aiken Steeplechase Racetrack on Saturday, November 18th.