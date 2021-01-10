Aiken Steeplechase Association Cancels 2021 Spring Steeplechase

Aiken Spring Steeplechase in Aiken, SC

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Spring Steeplechase is a no-go in Aiken in 2021.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bruce’s Field.

“The Directors of the Aiken Steeplechase Association are very disappointed to have to come to this decision, but feel the safety of our patrons and the community at large is paramount,” according to a news release.

“We are excited to share with the public the development of our new venue in the coming months and look forward to seeing the new race course filled with our devoted patrons,” it added.

