Aiken Steeplechase Association cancels 2020 Spring Steeplechase

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Spring Steeplechase scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Bruce’s Field has been canceled, according to officials.

“The Aiken Steeplechase Association Board of Directors are, like many of you, very disappointed to have to come to this decision, but we feel that the safety of our patrons is paramount,” officials said in a news release.

A refund plan is being developed and will be announced by Monday, March 23.

“Our patrons are also encouraged to consider forgoing a refund and receiving our donation acknowledgment for tax purposes. Those donations will go towards the development of the new Aiken Steeplechase site which will be hosting its first race in October 2021,” officials added.