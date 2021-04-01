Aiken stakeholders looking at ways to invest more in minority-owned businesses

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Minority-owned businesses in South Carolina are growing. Stakeholders in Aiken hope to keep that momentum going by looking at ways to invest more in those businesses.

Smoothie Groove on Aiken’s southside is one of the many minority-owned businesses in the All America City. It’s built on faith and family and they are serving up a variety of healthier options.

“We’re looking out for single mothers and single parents altogether, trying to make sure we offer up specials every day because we remembered the time that we didn’t have the money to be able to go out and just have a small luxury as or a drink or a burger or anything. So we’re trying to make sure that we offer those options every day to give back to the community and to keep everybody growing,” owner Edith Hicks-Ogletree told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

They even launched during the pandemic. “We really didn’t know we were going to operate with the pandemic coming and you know exactly what we’re expecting. So we have most of our family members, they actually volunteer. They help us out,” she added.

The road to mentorship was one that hit close to home. “My mentor was definitely my mom. I just kept hearing her saying you guys definitely can do this. Then the next person was, is one of my sisters. She actually owns a business that she’s been doing for several years and she offered up support. I also have the ladies of my sisterhood and that’s kind of where we got started,” she recalled.

Officials with the City are working to bring in more people like Hicks-Ogletree into the City.

The City, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Development Association want to invest in minority and women business development.

According to documents obtained by NewsChannel 6, the stakeholders are expected to focus on improving access to tools, resources, funding, and business opportunities. They also improving access to education and workforce training.

“Design and implement programming to build bridges and share resources to maximize a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive community for all. One focus would be improving access to tools, resources, funding, and business opportunities for Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise businesses. Another focus would be on improving access to education and workforce training resources and opportunities necessary to move people into higher-paying jobs.” – from Aiken Municipal Development Commission Priorities document

“We have economic incentives for businesses, but we are trying to augment that where possible, and that’s where help with our partners at the chamber, we believe can be an asset for this,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh added.

It’s something Hicks-Ogletree is all for. “I think there should be workshops that set up so people can actually understand that it’s not just a matter of opening a business and there are other things you have taxes, you’d have hospitality taxes, you have other things that you have to do and that there is funding out there, but you have to get with the right people to help you find those resources to be able to help somebody else through it,” she added.

Shawn did reach out to the Chamber of Commerce to get more information about the project. Officials said, “We are in the exploratory stages of this effort and are not ready to comment.”