(WJBF) – The Department of Defense has announced the death of a soldier from Aiken.

20-year-old Spc. Jayson Reed Haven died Thursday, May 25, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in a ‘non-combat vehicle rollover accident’.

Spc. Haven was reportedly assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, in Charleston, South Carolina.

The incident is under investigation.