Aiken schools to stay on current schedule; officials to review new COVID data in January

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more information about the delivery of education in the Aiken County School District.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday, December 8, officials decided to stay with the current model.

In a vote of 7:2 in favor, officials agreed to stay with hybrid school model through January 15. At the next meeting on January 12, officials are expected to come back to the table and review DHEC data on COVID-19 in the area and make a decision about the next semester.

JUST IN: Board votes 7:2 in favor of staying with hybrid school model through Jan. 15. At the Jan. 12 meeting, officials are expected to come back and review DHEC data on COVID-19 in the area and make a decision about the next semester. #scnews #CSRA @AikenPublicSch @WJBF. pic.twitter.com/niMocrpHgo — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) December 9, 2020

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.