Aiken Schools’ Dr. Shawn Foster finalist for superintendent role in Orangeburg County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County School District employee has been named a finalist for the search for superintendent in Orangeburg County.

Dr. Shawn Foster is currently the Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County Public School District. He served in his current position since 2015.

Dr. Valerie Williams and Dr. William Wright are also finalists for the position.

We’re told the Orangeburg County School District could make a decision on the new superintendent as early as next week.