Aiken school board to hold special meeting on quarantines, COVID-19

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — On Tuesday, September 7, the Aiken County school board is expected to take up the issue of quarantines and COVID-19 in the district. The special called school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the district office on Brookhaven Drive.

The move comes after 4,000 students were quarantined last week and at least one student died from the virus.

School leaders say that their hands are tied with options available to mitigate its spread, but going strictly virtual shouldn’t be the option. “I don’t think that virtual instruction is as good as face-to-face instruction,” school board chairman Dr. John Bradley told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I’m in favor of putting out live face-to-face instruction and monitoring it closely in terms of what we did last year. We had set a percentage that if the percentage of cases at a particular school reaches 3%, then we would go to a less crowded model. We would go hybrid first and then virtual,” he added.

Updated COVID data is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

The event is open to the public. School leaders say that social distancing and other precautions will be taken causing seating to be is very limited.

You can watch the meeting on the school district’s website.