Aiken school board makes decision on learning schedule

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Board of Education has made a decision on how students will attend school after January 15.

The board voted 7-1 to stay in the current hybrid models for at least 4 1/2 weeks. John Bradley opposed, and Dwight Smith was absent from the meeting.

Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson motioned to remain in the current hybrid models for at least the next 4 1/2 weeks, “with authority given to the superintendent to assess as needed using the matrix on a school by school basis,” she said.

The hybrid model of instruction includes middle and high school students attending in-person classes two days a week in two cohorts, with three days of remote learning, and elementary students attending four days of in-person classes with remote learning on Fridays.

