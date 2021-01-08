Aiken Republicans react to insurrection in Washington

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Following the incident in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, local Republicans are making their position known.
A letter penned by the Chairman of the Aiken Republican Party says following this situation, one thing could happen with the Republican Party. But some don’t necessarily agree just yet.
As lawmakers were fulfilling constitutional obligations, a riot involving thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaching barricades, and ransacking offices of top officials. Many abroad and here at home speaking out on the insurrection including the local Republican Club. “Most of the Republicans and especially those here in the CSRA are conservative Americans. We’re southerners, we’re genteel gentlemen. We don’t believe in violence,” he shared.
Massie along with many others have unanswered questions about the event at the Capitol. “Why the Capitol police weren’t there to keep people from entering the building at such an important time and in the process of electing a new president.?” he asked.
Some say because of recent developments, the party may be split into two groups — the Trump supporters and the ones wanting things to go back to the way they were. Massie doesn’t feel that will happen. “I would be very, very surprised if the Republican parties split into separate parties, actual national parties anything is possible. I don’t have a crystal ball. It’s very clear sometimes. My belief is that the party will rise from the ashes. If there are any ashes to be taken out of this experience and it will be as strong or stronger than ever before.”
As far as how the party can move forward, Massie says that the GOP has faced many challenges. That he believes it’s ready for whatever may come. “We’ve had the tea party movement, uh, kind of try split the party, but I see that, uh, the party will continue on and be strong perhaps stronger than ever, and its determination to, uh, uphold the rule of law and the constitution and the rights of all Americans, uh, to religious freedom and other issues that are important to, uh, to Republicans.
Full letter from the Aiken Republican Party:
So, where does our Party go from here? Yesterday, January 6, I personally was cheering the crowd when they left the Trump Rally for the Capital (sic). My expectations were the crowd would peacefully congregate in front of the Capital (sic) for a rally. Over the next few days we will find out more details. As Republicans we follow the law, we don’t riot, we don’t condone violence. The people who destroyed property and entered the Capital were either wrong or got caught up in mob mentally. A few I think were bad actors in the crowd, probably sent by other organizations.
Either way, I think our Party is going to split into two factions. Trump supporters will not go away and non-Trumpers will go back to status-quo. The outcome will unfold over the next few months.
But what you should do, as a Republican is get involved with the local Party. In March we will be the Reorganization of our County Party, held every 2 years, that comes to a conclusion with our County Convention in April, at which time we will elect new officers and delegates to the next State Convention.
In March every Voting Precinct meets to elect Precinct officers. I encourage all of you to attend your Precinct meeting and if you can volunteer to be an officer. Two years ago we organized 33 precincts. A year ago we added 5 more in North Augusta (NA). That Leaves 46 precincts unorganized. We will discuss the reorganization process at our next meeting on Thursday, January 21 at 6:30 pm at the Aiken County Historical Museum. We will stream the meeting on-line. I will send out an Agenda (sic) soon.
The other exciting news is that the North Augusta Republican Party has elected new officers and plans to participate in our County Reorganization for the 19 precincts in North Augusta. The NA Party is also holding a Republican Primary on February 6. They need volunteers to be poll managers and I am hoping a lot of you will volunteer. We will also discuss NA at our January meeting and their new Chairman, John Felak will speak. Hope to see you there.
I encourage you to get involved with your Republican Party. We have got to work together to save our Country.