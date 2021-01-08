Aiken Republicans react to insurrection in Washington

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Following the incident in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, local Republicans are making their position known.

A letter penned by the Chairman of the Aiken Republican Party says following this situation, one thing could happen with the Republican Party. But some don’t necessarily agree just yet.

As lawmakers were fulfilling constitutional obligations, a riot involving thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaching barricades, and ransacking offices of top officials. Many abroad and here at home speaking out on the insurrection including the local Republican Club. “Most of the Republicans and especially those here in the CSRA are conservative Americans. We’re southerners, we’re genteel gentlemen. We don’t believe in violence,” he shared.

Massie along with many others have unanswered questions about the event at the Capitol. “Why the Capitol police weren’t there to keep people from entering the building at such an important time and in the process of electing a new president.?” he asked.

Some say because of recent developments, the party may be split into two groups — the Trump supporters and the ones wanting things to go back to the way they were. Massie doesn’t feel that will happen. “I would be very, very surprised if the Republican parties split into separate parties, actual national parties anything is possible. I don’t have a crystal ball. It’s very clear sometimes. My belief is that the party will rise from the ashes. If there are any ashes to be taken out of this experience and it will be as strong or stronger than ever before.”

As far as how the party can move forward, Massie says that the GOP has faced many challenges. That he believes it’s ready for whatever may come. “We’ve had the tea party movement, uh, kind of try split the party, but I see that, uh, the party will continue on and be strong perhaps stronger than ever, and its determination to, uh, uphold the rule of law and the constitution and the rights of all Americans, uh, to religious freedom and other issues that are important to, uh, to Republicans.

Full letter from the Aiken Republican Party: