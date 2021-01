AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Regional Medical Centers has its first baby of the new year.

Kyson Jr. arrived on Saturday, January 2 at 12:48 p.m. to parents Alicia and Kyson.

Officials say Alicia is also a member of the hospital’s 4M orthopedics night shift team.

Congratulations to all! #NewYearsBaby