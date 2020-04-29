Aiken Regional Medical Centers receive COVID-19 testing kits from DHEC

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers received a limited amount of rapid testing kits for COVID-19 from South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control. The Abbott ID NOW rapid testing device will enable hospitals to test people and receive results in as little as 15 minutes.

“Due to the limited amount of testing kits received with the unit, we are unable to offer universal testing to the community at this point in time. We will reserve the few testing kits by prioritizing usage for patients with urgent medical needs, medical staff and associates until testing kits become more readily available The safety of our patients and associates remains our top priority. As we continue to monitor the spread of the virus in our community, it is incumbent that we ensure the community we are taking all necessary precautions to limit the spread and flatten the curve.” Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Aiken Regional will swab patients for COVID-19 prior to elective procedures. Tests will be delivered that day to an external lab, with results coming within 24-hours.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 25 of COVID-19 in Aiken County as of April 29th. Of these 25 people, two have died. There are others who have been tested for COVID-19; test results have not come back yet.

For more information on County statistics, visit SCDHEC.

Aiken Regional is working closely with SCDHEC, the Aiken County Health Department, and the CDC to evaluate and treat patients and follow appropriate protocols.

Aiken Regional encourages the public to practice flu precautions by thoroughly washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to prevent spread of the virus.

For more information about the coronavirus: https://www.cdc.gov/.