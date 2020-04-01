Aiken Regional Medical Centers prepared for Coronavirus

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirming 18 cases in Aiken County after health officials added five new cases Wednesday.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed four cases of coronavirus. Three of those people recieving testing and now self-quarantining. The other receiving treatment at the hospital.

“If there’s an influx of patients, we do have concerns that we could quickly go through our supply if in fact we do see a significant increase in patients,” CEO Jim Loughlin told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Loughlin’s team has been working to make sure they are prepared. “Well, we are increasing the number of tests as testing becomes more available and testing comes back in a more timely manner. We would expect to see an increase in number of positive tests,” he added.

Patients presenting with respiratory illness to the emergency room are screened away from the general patient population. The blue tenting with dividers have been set up outside the facility. Medical professionals will see patients outside for services.

“When we identify a patient that has the symptoms of coronavirus, they’re placed in isolation in a negative pressure room in order to protect the patient as well as our caregivers,” Loughlin shared.

Their biggest challenge they are dealing with right now in Aiken County is limited amounts of testing kits available. “So telling people that they can’t be tested or were an evil, unable to test them because they don’t meet the CDC requirements. That’s a challenge for the public. I think a lot of folks would like the reassurance of knowing whether they are positive or not,” he said.

As for personal protective equipment at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Loughlin says that they are in a good spot now but is not sure what the future could hold. “So we do have concerns that if we see what has occurred in New York and other parts of the country if that occurred here, it would put a lot of pressure on our current supply of personal protective equipment,” he added.

So what could you do to limit the spread? Loughlin says that continuing the practices put out by the centers for disease control and prevention is a good start. “One is social distancing, washing their hands, being cognizant if they do have symptoms to quarantine and just following the guidelines that the CDC has put forth. I think that’s the best way that we can try to, what they call, “flatten the curve” and that reduces the number of people that are exposed, particularly those that are the most vulnerable.”

The hospital is accepting donations of masks and other items. The donation site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the hospital. You’re invited to make a homemade mass and other products that can be helpful in protecting hospital employees.