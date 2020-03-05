Aiken Regional implements visitor restrictions

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Center has no confirmed cases of coronavirus but they are taking precautionary measures when it comes to guest, staff, and patient safety.

To ensure the safety of patients, staff, and guests the hospital will only allow guest over the age of 12 in the building.

If you are experiencing any cold or flu like symptoms please refrain from visitation.

These restrictions pertain to the following facilities:

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services

Business and Industry

Cancer Care Institute of Carolina

Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center

Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children)

Palmetto Pediatric Center

Southside Imaging

Surgery Center of Aiken and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina

Chief Executive Officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Jim O’Loughlin released the following statement.