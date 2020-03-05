Aiken Regional implements visitor restrictions

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Center has no confirmed cases of coronavirus but they are taking precautionary measures when it comes to guest, staff, and patient safety.
To ensure the safety of patients, staff, and guests the hospital will only allow guest over the age of 12 in the building.
If you are experiencing any cold or flu like symptoms please refrain from visitation.
These restrictions pertain to the following facilities:
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services
- Business and Industry
- Cancer Care Institute of Carolina
- Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center
- Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children)
- Palmetto Pediatric Center
- Southside Imaging
- Surgery Center of Aiken and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina
Chief Executive Officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Jim O’Loughlin released the following statement.
“We’ve been fortunate to not to see any COVID-19 cases in our community. However, our team continues to meet regularly to discuss updates from the CDC and communicate precautionary measures that should be followed so we are prepared in the instance a patient with concern of exposure to coronavirus enters our hospital.”