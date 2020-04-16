Aiken Regional furloughs 54 employees amid COVID-19 outbreak

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The fight against COVID-19 is starting to be felt at one local hospital.

Aiken Regional announced today that 54 of its employees will need to be furloughed in order to offset the losses experienced to its normal hospital operations.

Aiken Regional says, it has had to cancel many surgical and elective procedures in order to direct limited supplies and personnel to urgent needs. Those employees will be eligible for unemployment.

Below is the statement from Aiken Regional Medical Centers,