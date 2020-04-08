Aiken Regional COVID-19 Update

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - The City of Grovetown has decided to extend the temporary closure of its government facilities following a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Grovetown City Council held a special called meeting at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 where the old resolution was repealed and they voted on a new one that extends the government facility closures through May 13, 2020.