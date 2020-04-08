Aiken Regional COVID-19 Update

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Aiken Regional Medical Center has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

8 patients are currently being treated in the hospital. There are additional people who are being tested for COVID-19 and are waiting on results.

