UPDATE: Christina Smith has been located and is safe, according to Aiken Public Safety.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

56-year-old Christina Smith was last seen at her home on Carriage Drive on December 2.

Investigators say she is possibly endangered.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 803-642-7620

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/