AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, they responded to Aiken High School shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, August 3rd, for a fight in progress.

They are alerting the public that, while there is a large law enforcement presence on the campus, the situation is under control.

Investigators say it was a large fight in the cafeteria.

As of 2:00 p.m., the school is on soft-lockdown.

According to a spokesperson for the Aiken Department of Public Safety, a couple of students received minor injuries. One student was transported to a local hospital with a possible arm fracture.

No firearms have been recovered.

No word yet on what, if any, charges will be filed. Several students are in custody at this time.

The Aiken County Public School District released the following statement: