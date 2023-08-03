AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, they responded to Aiken High School shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, August 3rd, for a fight in progress.
They are alerting the public that, while there is a large law enforcement presence on the campus, the situation is under control.
Investigators say it was a large fight in the cafeteria.
As of 2:00 p.m., the school is on soft-lockdown.
According to a spokesperson for the Aiken Department of Public Safety, a couple of students received minor injuries. One student was transported to a local hospital with a possible arm fracture.
No firearms have been recovered.
No word yet on what, if any, charges will be filed. Several students are in custody at this time.
The Aiken County Public School District released the following statement:
Aiken High parents, guardians, faculty, staff, and community members:
Law enforcement has responded to an altercation at Aiken High School and reports of a weapon on campus. Upon investigation, no firearm has been able to be located as reported. Their investigation is ongoing.
Our school is on a soft lockdown at this time as law enforcement secured the scene, investigates and provides support. All students are safe and in classrooms awaiting further instruction.
We recognize how alarming this situation is for all and have appreciated your patience and cooperation as we have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families. With the scene secure, we are now able to allow students to be signed out by a parent or guardian. Should you wish to sign out your student early, we certainly understand and will appreciate your patience as long wait times are expected.
Additional information will be shared as soon as it is available.