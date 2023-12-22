AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety had a chance to give Christmas gifts to kids in neighborhoods around the county.

The department partnered with Toys for Tots and the Aiken Salvation Army to give presents to kids that might not have been able to get them this year.

Volunteers from Midland Valley High School’s Varsity and JV basketball teams helped pack hundreds of gifts for the children.

Those from the department say it’s also a chance for a positive interaction with the community.

“So many times when young people have to deal with us, it’s because of an issue with their parents, or a loved one, something like that–and it’s not always a good interaction,” said Lieutenant Joe O’Conor. “So we’re really excited every time we get an opportunity where we can go out and have a positive interaction with young people, we want to be able to do that. This is the best that we can do this time of year–we’re very excited to be able to do it.”

This was the first time the department had the toy giveaway, but they want to continue doing it going forward.