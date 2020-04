AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken Public Safety Officer is off the job after being charged with DUI.

On April 15th, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Mt. Beulah Road and Highway 278.

Off duty Officer Ashley P. Marshall was found at fault for the collision and charged with Driving Under The Influence.

Aiken Public Safety has since terminated Marshall’s employment as a result.

Officer Marshall joined Aiken Public Safety in October 2017.