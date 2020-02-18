Aiken Public Safety gets a new set of wheels

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – As time goes by and things change, people adapt. And that is what safety officers in Aiken are doing while being environmentally friendly.

Recently, Pedego Electric Bikes donated one of their mean machines to Aiken Public Safety.

The price tag on the bike is about $5,000 and it’s being called the ‘Pedego Patroller.’ It was specifically made for Aiken Pubic Safety officers.

The bike has 20 speeds with front suspension, a torque-sensing motor, and it’s even equipped with a rack and bag to carry police equipment.

The Pedego Patroller can go about 20 miles per hour.

Aiken is the first municipality in South Carolina to use an electric bike.

“This is a good way for us to interact with the community. When you’re in a car, sometimes there’s that buffer between the police car and the citizens. To where if you’re on a bicycle, it kind of opens that up and makes officers more accessible. It makes you more approachable with the adults and the children,” said Aiken Public Safety Lieutenant Brian Key.

Lt. Key added, “You get to use your senses in the enforcement aspect. You can see, hear, all the things going around you. Whereas in a patrol car, you might not hear glass cracking or you might not be able to smell something that’s going on that shouldn’t be.”

Soon Lt. Key will head down to Tampa to receive more bike patrol training. When he returns to Aiken, he intends to teach his fellow officers.