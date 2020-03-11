Aiken Planning Commission gives thumbs on new concept plans for Aiken Mall

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Mall has been along Whiskey Road for about 30 years. In the last five years, it has been substantially vacant. Soon, the mall could have a brand new look and use.

“Ultimately, the Aiken Mall is going to become a lifestyle center,” said Aiken’s City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

Southeastern Development wants to turn The Aiken Mall into a multi-use apartment complex. During Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, commission members said yes.

“It’s going to transition from an indoor shopping mall into a lifestyle center,” said Bedenbaugh. “It will include residential housing, restaurants, and retail.”

Council members have been stressing the need for more housing in Aiken. Aiken’s city manager says this project could be a solution to bring more housing to Aiken’s heavy population.

“Recently, we had a rental housing committee that was commissioned jointly by the Aiken Corporation, The Greater Aiken City Chamber of Commerce, and The City of Aiken,” explained Bedenbaugh. “The study showed the capacity of Aiken, and we are over 98 percent. So there is a need for this type of housing stock in Aiken.”

With more development coming over to Whiskey Road, there are concerns the development would bring more congestion to the area.

“We have coming up before the state transportation infrastructure bank, an application to potentially construct an arterial transportation alternative off of Whiskey Road,” said Bedenbaugh.

The planning commission chairman told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, something needs to be done with the mall. If approved by the city council, building the apartment complex, restaurants, retail stores, and other amenities would come in phases.

“We want our residents to understand; this similar project was done in Hilton Head,” said Bedenbaugh. “It will take several years to build this out.”

Now that the planning commission approved the concept plan, it’s up to the city council members to give the final approval. The next council meeting is Monday, March 23rd.